“We know it’s always a chance and we’d be able to do it together,” Dylan tells us. Nine

When asked how he might react to hearing multiple heartbeats on a future ultrasound, Dylan admits: “Oh boy! I’d be thinking, ‘This is going to be a wild ride!’”

Likewise, Jenny isn’t daunted by the prospect of carrying a multiple pregnancy.

“I think I could do it,” she tells us. “My mum did it and she still looks great. Oh God!”

“I think I could do it,” she tells us. “My mum did it and she still looks great. Oh God!” Nine

Jenny, proudly The Block’s first female chippy, loved growing up with siblings ‘Greggie’ and ‘Annie’, affectionately dubbing them the “three amigos”. While the siblings are living their own lives now, they are still a tight-knit trio, and family-focused Jenny is grateful for their love and support.

“I love you both more than words could ever describe,” she penned on social media.

“We’re three separate eggs, so we all look different, especially as we get older,” Jenny explains during our catch-up. “Lots of people still say we look alike but I don’t really see it. We’re definitely alike in nature … we’re all pretty stubborn.”

If things go according to plan, Jenny and Dylan will first make a trip to the chapel of love before dealing with a mad dash to the delivery room. Nine

If things go according to plan, Jenny and Dylan, who are currently building their dream family home in Palm Beach, will first make a trip to the chapel of love before dealing with a mad dash to the delivery room.

The couple are in the middle of planning their wedding, which will be held on the Gold Coast in March. After meeting while working in the Canadian ski town of Whistler, Dylan finally proposed in January 2021 during a romantic holiday in the Whitsundays.

“I’m so excited for the next chapter,” Jenny tells New Idea. “After The Block I know there is nothing that Dylan and I can’t get through.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!