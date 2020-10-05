Shock collapse

Sarah and George have earned a reputation for being the fun, happy-go-lucky team on The Block. But stress and exhaustion is set to leave Sarah, 27, on the brink of collapse. She tells New Idea that the relentless harsh critiques from the judges started to wear her down.



“I’m someone that wears my heart on my sleeve and put my all into the show – so to keep getting that feedback wasn’t the greatest thing,” reveals Sarah, adding that she became highly emotional while she was processing the judges’ comments.

“I’ve always had a tough exterior and never really cried very much in my life, so it was a real shock for George to see that too,” she explains. “But when you’re in that high-pressure circumstance and you’re fatigued to the most extreme point, then everything becomes amplified.”



George adds it was incredibly hard to watch his wife deteriorate before his eyes. “I’d never seen Sarah like that before,” explains the electrician. “It was heartbreaking.”

Sarah (left) and George (right) have been left visibly upset at times throughout the show. Nine

Shrinking bodies

This year, physical changes were most noticeable on the men, with Blockheads George, Jimmy and Harry revealing they underwent huge body transformations during the course of the show.

“Apparently I lost 6cm from my chest and hips,” says George. “I reckon I have kept a little bit of that weight off since the show.”



Meanwhile, The Block’s oldest contestant, Harry, 57, also “dropped weight quickly”.

“I lost 6cm around my chest and 5cm from my waist,” he explains. “I thought I’d gain muscle mass doing construction work, but I actually just lost weight.”



Even tradie Jimmy, 33, who’s accustomed to building site work, saw a massive shift in his body. “I think I lost nine kilos before the COVID break. You’re not trying to lose weight, it just happens,” he says.

Jimmy (left) and Tam (right) celebrate after taking the Guest Bathroom win. Instagram

Producers create drama



Thought The Block was all real? Think again! George tells us producers certainly tried to wind up the contestants for content, but insists he and Sarah didn’t fall for any tricks.



“People from Channel Nine, they haven’t got any action from us,” he says. “We’re pretty laid-back. We don’t fight. We’ve been told all we do is smile."

Relationships under strain

Harry admits being away from his wife Andrea wasn’t easy.



“My wife and I weren’t spending much physical time together, apart from phone calls, and Tash was the same with her partner,” Harry tells. “Whereas other contestants had their partners.”



He went on to reveal that his relationship with Tash also changed during the show.



“There were occasions where I got frustrated with Natasha or she got frustrated with me. But at the end of the day, I’d give her a hug and kiss on her forehead, and say, ‘Let’s get through this and move on.’”

Harry (left) and his daughter Tash (right) are all smiles - most of the time!

Chasing fame

Move over Scotty and Shelley, it looks like someone could be after your jobs! When asked if she would consider a career in TV after The Block, Sarah admitted she’d “love it”.



“I really enjoyed our whole time on the show,” she admits. “I always said I’d be open to a career change if something came up.”



And Tam says she’d be keen to be Keith’s sidekick. “I was saying to Jimmy that I could be the first forewoman on site,” she laughs. “Who knows!”

