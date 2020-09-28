The pressure of The Block is about to reach breaking point for father-daughter duo, Harry (pictured centre) and Tash – with the pair threatening to call it quits. Nine

And now, New Idea understands a series of building blunders sees the Melbourne team wind up in a stern face-off with both Foreman Keith and Foreman Dan – and it quickly gets ugly.

“Things definitely got fiery,” an on-set spy says, adding Harry, 57, and Keith were constantly arguing during filming.

“At one point, Keith cracked it and gave Harry a dressing down. Harry didn’t take it too well at all and it pretty much pushed him over the edge. He was missing for hours. Everyone was worried about him, especially Tash.”

In fact, things are said to have got so heated between the two that Harry stormed off site and threatened to quit the show for good.

Tash, 32 (pictured), had already forewarned that things became heated throughout their time on the strenuous renovation show. Nine

“Harry was fuming so he just left. He felt that Keith and Dan were treating him unfairly and nothing he did was right in their eyes.”

Tash is quick to come to her dad’s defence, explaining that the “level of pressure” they faced on the show was on “a whole other level”.

“Dad would at times be set in his way or stubborn at times, but we poured our heart and soul into those houses,” says Tash. “But you’re dealing with so many different things at one time with pretty solid deadlines.

“You’re under immense amounts of pressure and you’re exhausted. It drove me nuts! I’m no good on no sleep – not many people are. And you can’t help but have mini blow outs.”

Pictured from left to right: Sarah and George, Harry and Tash, Luke and Jasmine, Daniel and Jade, Jimmy and Tam. Nine

Meanwhile, Harry explained that the relentless nature of The Block impacted him more than he ever would have imagined.

“There were times when exhaustion would set in and raw emotion can come out,” admits Harry, adding there was one particularly time in which he was really concerned about Tash’s mental and physical state.

“I’d tell Tash to go to bed and she’d keep going and look like a zombie, but she’d do it somehow,” he reveals.

