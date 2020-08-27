Fans who tuned into The Block this week were surprised to learn that presenter Shelley Craft (pictured) has made a major career change since we last saw her. Nine

"When I first started back in 2010 I was the challenge master, and I would be a little bit separated from production. It was lovely that I could award the contestants cash every week when they came to my challenges. The role I guess has changed a little bit over time," Shelley said.

She went on to say while the show is about spectacular renovations and room reveals, it’s also about the end result, which is highlighted by the much anticipated auctions.

"I've always loved real estate and loved design, but I wanted to find my own place too within the industry and within the show," Shelly said.

The Block's Shelley (pictured) has completed some very relatable training to become a qualified real estate agent. Instagram

"My husband is a real estate agent up here in Byron Bay. We have our own agency. So, I was basically just upskilling in both fronts."

Currently, Shelley is only licensed to practise in NSW, which means she won’t be selling any of the homes this season on The Block, which is being filmed in Brighton, Melbourne.

Regardless, with her extensive knowledge of real estate, combined with the fact that she has previously bought and sold a home in Brighton, Shelley will be a great resource for the Blockheads.

Shelley (pictured) hopes her recent accreditation will help her find her place on reality show, which has slowly evolved over the years. Instagram

Shelley’s big news comes after host Scott Cam dropped a bombshell this week, when he confirmed there will be no open inspections at The Block’s Brighton location.

Speaking to Hit FM's Fifi, Fev and Byron, Scott said while they delivered the show on time – albeit with an enforced six-week filming hiatus – open inspections are not on the cards.

“We finished the series, we got there. Unfortunately open for inspections have been canned, that's pretty obvious,” Scott told the radio hosts.

Despite the sad new, Scott said the all-important live auctions are still scheduled for November, although he admitted he’s not sure what's going to happen.