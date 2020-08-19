Pictured from left to right: Sarah and George, Harry and Tash, Luke and Jasmine, Daniel and Jade, Jimmy and Tam. Nine

“Imagine you’ve got contestants who are watching the Prime Minister’s press conference together in the morning, and then having to finish the bathroom in the afternoon. That’s interesting TV,” Julian said.

“All of that uncertainty, that trepidation and emotion around being away from your children, having to finish a bathroom, delivered for the judges, was all being filmed by our cameras every day.

“We didn’t miss any of it. So we knew we had a damn good show, the trick was would COVID stop us being able to finish it?” he added.

Scott (pictured) recently reflected on the difficulties encountered this season, which he believes could have a major impact next year. Nine

Julian went on to say that while the contestants were forced to take a break mid production, the government didn’t shut down construction, which carried on until the cast returned.

When the contestants finally did return, they were then forced to complete their tasks amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, while adhering to strict new safety guidelines, the producer said.

"The contestants' renovations will now be compartmentalised to a large degree, and the comings and goings will be able to be carefully monitored by our staff and our building supervisors," Julian told 9Now in May.

Scott (right with Shelley Craft) recently admitted it’s too early to say for sure whether The Block will return in 2021. Nine/Instagram

As part of the new guidelines, the teams were briefed on the modified rules and, in addition to the new guidelines, each person received a flu jab for added measure.

What’s more, everyone who entered the site – be it a tradesman or contestant – was subjected to daily screening measures, which included having their temperature taken.

Furthermore, the Blockheads were constantly reminded to take heed of social distancing rules and, as such, signs were placed at the entrance of every room and throughout the site.

Despite the obvious challenges and hurdles, Julian confirmed to TV Tonight that filming was completed before Melbourne went back into Stages 3 and 4.

The Block will premiere at 7pm on Sunday August 23 on Nine and 9Now.