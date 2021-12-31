The Bachelor's Holly and Jimmy have taken aim at the "villains" in their season. Network Ten

One fan asked: "Did you know what the mean girls were like during filming?"

"I certainly knew what they were like during filming!" Holly said.

Jimmy never went into details of naming names, but he certainly shared his thoughts.

"I didn’t. Some of them I figured it out, especially one of them who I asked to leave and I'm quite happy to never see that girl again because she has proven to be not a nice person and that’s not just during the show, that’s after as well just continuous crap," he said.

The couple has gone from strength to strength after falling in love on the latest season of The Bachelor. Instagram

Holly added: "I think we’ve tried to stay very neutral through this whole thing, and just focus on our love story and what that all means to us, but not only did I come out of the house with a lot of trauma from the stuff I went through and just being bullied and picked on by not just one, but multiple girls ganging up on me...."

"A little group of villains," Jimmy interjected.

."...and I think we’ve tried to stay neutral, but the things that we’ve been sent since the show, 30 screenshots of WhatsApp messages of these girls trashing both of us – but not just our personalities but also our looks, it’s horrible," Holly said.

Carlie Hodges, Tahnee Leeson and Lily Price are still close with the Bachie couple. Instagram

When a second follower asked why the girls picked on Holly, she replied: "because they didn't know me."

"I honestly did not get it," Jimmy said. "I’ve lived with her for over six months and those girls, they just didn’t know her."

But the good news is, Holly revealed she's still tight-knit with her friends from the Bachie Mansion and says she speaks to Carlie Hodges, Tahnee Leeson and Lily Price every day.

WATCH BELOW: The moment The Bachelor's Jimmy first met Holly

