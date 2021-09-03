In a post shared to Jimmy's Instagram account, the 2021 Bachelor confirmed that their love story is still going.

"Holly, I cannot begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you in my life. You have been my absolute rock over the past few months and I could never have asked for a more perfect person to walk into my life," he penned.

"Your infectious smile, cheeky banter, constant love and support make me want to be the best version of myself.

"It started with a cheeky wine on the red carpet and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you, Jimmy."

Channel Ten

Holly shared her own post with the same picture, captioning it: "I can finally say I believe in the saying ‘when you know… you know’. "It feels so ridiculously good to share with you all that I’ve met my soulmate. It was a rocky road to get there, but I’d do it ten times over for this guy right here.

"To my love - @jimmynicholson thank you for having my back since day one, for seeing through the mindless nonsense, for the endless belly laughs and for loving every part of me. I can’t wait to stumble through life with my best friend… even though you have no concept of a morning voice and you crunch in my ear during every phone call.

"@thebachelorau crew… I’m grateful to have met each and every one of you. My bestie @carliehodges - thank you for being my no.1 support through the good and the bad. You have a heart of gold. And @tahneerae & @lilykprice I’m beyond lucky to have found friends for life."



She ended by remarking: "To the end of a chapter and to the beginning of a lifetime of laughter & love with the man of my dreams."

WATCH: The Bachelor Australia finale: Jimmy Says Goodbye To Brooke

Holly was an early frontrunner and made a massive impression during their first meeting when she whisked Jimmy off to a corner for a brief but memorable "date" at a makeshift version of a wine bar.

"Having this little sit down with Holly over a glass of wine, I'm just feeling really relaxed. It's flirty, it's fun, this feels like a real first date," the Bachelor mused afterwards.

"It feels like talking to an old friend. An old friend that's really attractive."

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Who.

