Holly compared her and Jimmy's first Bachelor date to their relationship as it stands. Instagram

Sparks certainly seemed to fly as the pair snuggled into the lounge, all smiles while they clutched their drinks.

While the second shot had the same central elements - Holly, Jimmy and the lounge - it was vastly different to the first, as noted by Holly herself in the caption.

"Where it all started vs now @jimmynicholson," the Bachelor alum captioned the post.

"On this first date I had mints tucked into my sleeve and was well spritzed with a fine fragrance, now we're watching the scenic candlelit @bacheloretteau dates and I have pasta sauce on my pj top and parsley in my teeth."

Bachie fans weren't surprised to see Holly capture Jimmy's heart. Channel Ten

Bachelor viewers weren't surprised when Jimmy declared his love for Holly during the finale, having picked the marketing manager as the winner from the get-go.

Nevertheless, it was heartwarming to watch as the pilot poured his heart out.

"Holly, when I think of a future with you, it's exciting, it's fun, it's passionate," Jimmy said at the time. You make anything we do incredible and you light up any room you're in... I can't wait to experience all of these things with you."

And since their relationship was made public, they've wasted no time experiencing life with each other, just recently documenting their moving in together process on Instagram.

Holly and Jimmy recently moved in together in Bondi. Instagram

After several weeks of slowly making the leap, Jimmy and Holly revealed they were finally getting settled in their new digs in Bondi at the end of last month.