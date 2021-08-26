Lily has confessed there are a lot of Bachelor moments that don't make it to air. Channel Ten

“I think we see an extremely polished version of him but my favourite version of him is in between takes when we’re getting hair and make-up or something and he’s just chilling out. The real version of Jimmy, which I think only a few people will see, is my favourite because he’s just so natural.”

Speaking of moments we don’t see, the 23-year-old confesses there was plenty of unaired “tension” around the mansion.

“There’s definitely a lot of tension that surrounds the mansion when the cameras aren’t there. I think, honestly, that’s where a lot of it builds up and then it spills over when the cameras are out because that’s just natural; it gets to a point where it needs to come out.”

For Lily, the toughest part of the reality show was staying true to herself when, according to the 23-year-old, others weren’t doing the same.

Lily just missed out on hometown visits. Channel Ten

“The hardest part for me was continuing to be open and genuine when you knew at times some people weren’t. But I just stayed true to myself and I had some really good friends and we all just sort of leaned on each other and were genuine.”

This season has seen multiple women claim that their fellow contestants haven’t exactly been honest during the reality show.

It started with Tatum telling Jimmy’s family that she thought Holly was a different person around the Bachie. Later, Tahnee claimed that key holder Jay said she wanted to end up in second place to further her career.

WATCH: Steph Lynch's "last hurrah" on The Bachelor (Article continues after video)

Lily can certainly vouch for Holly and Tahnee, telling New Idea that, along with Carlie, she spent a lot of time with them while in the house, and they continue to talk every day.

“They are the same from the minute they wake up to the minute they go to sleep, so they’re extremely genuine.”

As for fellow frontrunner Brooke, last night’s episode made it seem as though she and Lily didn’t exactly get on while in the mansion. Lily confesses the editing in this regard is “fairly accurate”.

It’s thus no surprise that the 23-year-old wants Holly or Carlie to win Jimmy’s heart. And, despite not being picked, she bears the Bachie no ill will, telling us that “moving forward, he’s definitely set the bar very high”.

