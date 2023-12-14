L-R: Luke Bateman, Ben Waddell, Wesley Senna Cortes. Channel 10

As for Brazilian bombshell Wesley Senna Cortes, fans believe he may also leave the show single, with the odds of this happening currently listed at $2.00.

Previously the 32-year-old has admitted that he's "never had a girlfriend."

"Obviously, I grew up with Christian values and trying to do the right thing and not be another reason for girls not to trust men [...] I never saw myself as being a one-night-stand guy and, matter of fact, I've actually never had sex," he shared in the second episode with his fellow bachelors who applauded him for his honesty.

But, if he were to connect with any of this year's contestants, sparks certainly are flying between him and 25-year-old mining administrator Brea from Queensland who has odds of $1.72 to "win" the show and steal Wesley's heart.

Fans believe not all our bachelors will have happy endings. Channel 10

Finally for former professional sports star Ben Waddell, 25-year-old PR Manager McKenna is looking like she'll be the one to steal his heart, with her odds to "win" the show currently listed at $1.57.

In the past Sportsbet has made numerous accurate predictions with popular reality shows including The Masked Singer, My Kitchen Rules, and Big Brother.

Curiously, despite Wesley previously admitting to our sister publication TV Week that the "bro code" was tried and tested throughout the season, the suitors all have very different contestants in their top spot.

However, things can change quickly in the mansion, let's just hope no hearts get broken in the process!