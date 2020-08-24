"Drinking doesn’t help with the catfights,” Areeba blames alcohol for heightened emotions in The Bachelor mansion. Network Ten

She adds, “A lot of people get hyped up and get emotional, so it makes it worse.”

Areeba and Zoe-Clare went head-to-head in a war of words during the first cocktail party after the brunette beauty interrupted Zoe-Clare during her first-ever one-on-one time with Locky.

Zoe-Clare was upset after Areeba interrupted her during a one-on-one chat with Locky Gilbert. Network Ten

But headstrong Areeba confesses she was not apologetic for boldly trying to score more alone time with the Bachelor.

“To me, I didn’t think I would upset Zoe-Clare that much, but I didn’t apologise for it – it was what it was. Everybody interrupts everyone! Just calm down,” she says.

The women are battling it out to win the affection of Locky Gilbert (pictured). Network Ten

Areeba also claims she didn’t need the champagne to find the courage to be a ‘boss’ and do what she wanted!

“I’m confident, so I don’t need a drink to interrupt,” she adds. “But a drink does help and it hypes you up a bit. But I don’t need liquid courage to interrupt. If I want to, I’m going to, regardless of having a drink or not!”

