She adds, “A lot of people get hyped up and get emotional, so it makes it worse.”
Areeba and Zoe-Clare went head-to-head in a war of words during the first cocktail party after the brunette beauty interrupted Zoe-Clare during her first-ever one-on-one time with Locky.
But headstrong Areeba confesses she was not apologetic for boldly trying to score more alone time with the Bachelor.
“To me, I didn’t think I would upset Zoe-Clare that much, but I didn’t apologise for it – it was what it was. Everybody interrupts everyone! Just calm down,” she says.
Areeba also claims she didn’t need the champagne to find the courage to be a ‘boss’ and do what she wanted!
“I’m confident, so I don’t need a drink to interrupt,” she adds. “But a drink does help and it hypes you up a bit. But I don’t need liquid courage to interrupt. If I want to, I’m going to, regardless of having a drink or not!”
