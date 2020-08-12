Zoe-Clare (left) accused Areeba (right) of interrupting her moment with Locky because she has red hair. Network 10

"I don't want to go through this experience being different because...god this sounds so stupid... but the colour of my goddamn hair and that sucks," Zoe-Clare tearfully told a producer.

The Bachelor contestant then remarked that whilst no one has her hair, bone structure or body she's "different and "still a f***ing ranga at the end of the day."

"Did Areeba do it to any of the blonde girls, any of the brunette girls?"

But when the producer asked if another contestant said something or if she'd heard someone say something about her hair, the 23-year-old was forced to admits she hadn't.

"You know what I am proud of being a ranga. I will be a ranga until the day I die," she later declared.

"We are more striking than any other human that walks this earth. You don't have our blue eyes or our green eyes that literally can stop traffic, you sure as s*** don't have our hair," she added.

"I'm not going to bite my tongue anymore. The way people treat girls and men with red hair needs to end right now."

Even her fellow contestants were left flabbergasted by Zoe-Clare's remarks about her striking hair colour.

"I do agree Areeba did not do the right thing by going and sitting down with Zoe and Locky - that's not right," 25-year-old Maddy told the camera.

"But I'm just confused at why Zoe-Clare is going on about her red hair. I don't even think I can understand what she's saying."

And Twitter was left just as confused if not also amused.

Viewers couldn't help but notice that the other woman involved, Areeba, is a POC who has most likely been subjected to racial vilification in her lifetime.

"If Zoe had even an ounce of self awareness she’d consider that if she feels like the odd one out because of her hair... that maybe... Areeba is having a similar thought about herself?" one fan tweeted.

"White girl who just dismissed the only WOC on the show by making a joke about the pronunciation of her name, is now crying of discrimination against her white skin and red hair. You can’t *chefs kiss* script this s***," penned another.

In recent teasers for the show, the Queensland beauty confessed that she'd had her own share of heartbreak.

"After my last relationship, I focused heavily on work and kind of shut out the opportunity to meet someone."

Could this redhead find her Prince Charming?