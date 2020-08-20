"Sorry but there's no way Juliette is prettier than me. Come on!" Channel Ten

The 25-year-old home loan officer then said that "it was best" if she and Juliette don't hang out or talk for the rest of their time in the mansion together.

"If you're going to betray someone, don't try to be their f***ing friend," she added before storming off.

"That f***ing bitch is a snake. Big time."

However fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment, dismay and shock at Areeba's comments.

"My god. Who hurt you, Areeba?" one wrote.

"OK Areeba can blame poor editing for the previous episodes, but she has proved tonight she is an envious bitch," wrote another.

Areeba has not responded to any of the comments and has since gone private with her Instagram profile.

But now in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, the season eight "boss babe" has revealed which woman wins Locky's heart.

"Where is the suspense? In all honesty, if I was making the show and Bella won, I would be like, 'oh okay,'" the home loan officer explained in the Sydney Confidential column.

"I think Irena [will win]. I think Bella is too obvious, there is way too much connection already. Irena is a sweet girl."

According to the latest Sportsbet odds, Irena is in poll position to win the season with $1.80 odds, while Bella follows shortly behind at $2.15.

Areeba may have an issue with Juliette, but says Irena is "a sweet girl." Channel Ten

Areeba certainly made an impression from the moment she stepped out of the limo at the first cocktail party.

"I'm a boss at work, I'm a boss at home and I'm a boss in my relationship," she said in the first episode.

"I hope you like bossy girls because I'm all that," she flirtatiously told a taken-aback Locky upon their first meeting.

"You need me in your life, I'm telling you."