You really can't argue with that - and we're all for a gal who knows what she wants, and does what she can to do exactly that.

We take a look at what we know about this potential contender for Bachelor Locky Gilbert's heart.

Who is Areeba Emmanuel?

Areeba is 25-years-old and is one of the 20 women vying for Locky Gilbert's heart in the 2020 season of The Bachelor.

She's an animal lover, professional wrestling fan and a devout Christian.

As she suggests on the show, she is oozing with confidence, and doesn't seem the slightest bit afraid to get what she wants.

In her Instagram bio, she gives a little more insight into her strong persona with a quote that sums it up: "A woman is like a tea bag - you can't tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water."

It also looks as though Areeba has a beloved pup, going by her Instagram.

In May, she shared several snaps of herself, a gorgeous dog and likely her sister alongside the caption: "3 Birthdays in the house 🐶👭🏾#sisters #birthday."

While her narrative and luck with Locky on the show remains to be seen, we're definitely looking forward to seeing more of this one.

Stay tuned!

