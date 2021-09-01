The 28-year-old appeared on season seven of the social experiment, where she unsuccessfully "married" groom Mikey Pembroke. Nine

Tash said her stint on MAFS left her with lasting mental health issues and admitted she will likely need psychological help for the rest of her life.

"There needs to be some consideration for people’s mental health and Channel 9 needs to take complaints seriously," she told Sydney Confidential.

"I’m not surprised that it’s being investigated… I really hope this time they take a serious look at it.”

The reality star quit drinking alcohol three months ago to improve her mental health, but said she is "doing pretty damn good" despite still suffering anxiety attacks.

"I’m working with a psychologist and I probably will for the rest of my life," she said.

But two years on from her foray into reality television, Tash's life is on the up.

She is looking forward to tying the knot with fiancee Gary Green in Byron Bay in March next year.

Tash's candor comes after the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) confirmed it is investigating 67 complaints from MAFS viewers over the latest season.

“The ACMA has commenced an investigation into episodes of the 2021 season of Married At First Sight and is currently assessing the scope of the investigation noting the range of issues raised in complaints over several episodes,” AMCA said.

The body said a "significant proportion" of the complaints alleged the program included "personally abusive interchanges between participants through gaslighting, social, verbal and mental abuse".

The complaints also alleged MAFS "perpetuated and promoted the theme of domestic and emotional conflict".

Some of the complaints involved controversial season eight star Bryce Ruthven, who was paired with Melissa Rawson.

Tash is looking forward to tying the knot with fiancee Gary Green in Byron Bay in March next year. Instagram

Some viewers felt that Bryce’s depiction on the show exhibited "gaslighting" and emotionally manipulating behaviour towards Melissa.

Bryce hit back at the claims, stating: "I didn't know what [gaslighting] was, I had to Google it."

"The edit is definitely part of me, good parts and bad parts. I think everyone else can work that out."