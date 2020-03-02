Natasha Spencer was spotted spending time in Los Angeles with a mystery – and much older – man earlier this year. Instagram

While the man’s identity isn’t known, Natasha was seen buying the shirt earlier that day.

The sighting comes after Natasha and fellow MAFS star Tash Herz were spotted getting very cosy together while on a romantic couple’s trip to Bali.

Lesbian bride Tash hasn’t been afraid to flaunt her new conquest despite the fact she was ‘married’ to her TV wife Amanda Micallef on the Channel Nine show, while Natasha’s marriage to Mikey Pembroke seemingly imploded before filming even ended.

The MAFS star, who describes herself on social media as “effervescent, loyal and tenacious”, was captured walking side-by-side with the man. Instagram

The loved-up pair were seen cuddling close while walking down a Balinese street, kissing each other sitting on a grassy ledge and packing on the PDA before partying at Ku De Ta nightclub in Seminyak.

The two ‘Tashes’ didn’t shy away from locking lips and snuggling – the unlikely new couple getting far more intimate for the cameras than they ever did while filming with their respective husband and wife.

According to an insider, the ladies sought comfort in each other after they both had terrible experiences on the reality program.

While the man’s identity isn’t known, Natasha was seen buying the shirt earlier that day. Instagram

“It was a pretty dark time for both girls, but they found comfort in one another which helped to soften the blow,” dishes a close friend of the pair.

“When you’re on a show like that, you become very isolated from the world so tend to rely heavily on those around you who have an understanding of the complex issues.”

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!