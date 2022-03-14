“Flash back to 8 weeks ago… What a day of mixed emotions that was.” Instagram

Her post also featured two photos of her and Nick with their 10-month-old son Paddy, who Tara said is completely unaware of his new big brother status.

“Paddy has no idea what is going on but I’m sure he will love having a new friend to play with,” she said.

“[Nick] and I are super excited (& nervous ) and can’t wait to meet our little girl.”

In the comments of her post, Tara was flooded with support and love from her friends and fellow reality TV stars, who shared their congratulations over the news.

“That first picture was an emotional roller coaster. Congratulations honey!!! Amazing news,” Laura Byrne wrote, who won Matty J’s heart on The Bachelor.

“So good! Congrats guys,” recent SAS Australia star Barry Hall wrote, while his wife Lauren Brant added a few emojis of support.

Tracey Jewel, who previously appeared on Married At First Sight, simply wrote: “Congrats!”, while plenty more comments followed suit.

It comes after Tara and Nick welcomed Paddy in May last year, making them parents for the very first time.

“Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson. Words can’t describe how beyond in love we are with you,” Tara penned at the time.

“We are so grateful that you arrived happy and healthy and we will love and protect you forever,” she added.

Tara first shot to fame after appearing on Matty J's season of The Bachelor in 2017, and again the following year on Bachelor In Paradise.

While she didn’t find love on either of the two shows, Tara eventually found her happily ever after with long-term friend Nick.

The pair have known each other for more than 10 years and tied the knot back in September 2020.