Bachelor in Paradise star Tara announced her pregnancy in October last year on Instagram, revealing the baby’s gender and her due date.

The nanny and her husband Nick shared their exciting news in a drone-style video, which showed the parents-to-be sitting on a beach, popping a bottle of champagne alongside the words "baby Shep due May 2021" written in the sand.

"Well, at least one of us was able to enjoy some celebration drinks on our honeymoon...," Tara explained, making light of the fact she was pregnant on their wedding, before revealing the gender of their first child.

Tara has just welcomed her first child with husband Nick. Instagram

"Nick and I are so excited to finally share that we are expecting a little baby BOY in May 2021 💙. We are both so grateful and we just can't wait to meet the little fella," she wrote.

"Not going to lie, if he is anything like Nick, I am already worried about his teenage years... 😳😂."



The month prior to the pregnancy announcement, Tara and Nick tied the knot at Sol Gardens in the Currumbin Valley, Queensland.



"25th of September, 2020. The day I married my best friend," Tara mused of her wedding at the time.

Nick and Tara tied the knot in September 2020. Instagram

Tara first rose to fame after coming third in Matty J's season of The Bachelor in 2017. The following year, she found love with Sam Cochrane after he proposed to her on Bachelor In Paradise. The pair never made it to the altar and endured a messy, public split in June 2018.

She then found her happily ever after with long-term friend Nick Shepherdson, who she has known for more than 10 years.

