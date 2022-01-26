Lauren and Barry share three sons together. Instagram

In the post, she went on to explain how she made sure she was well prepared in life to welcome kids, as she "didn’t want to have to rely on anyone else to make this a reality."

"So I worked my butt off prior to having children to ensure that I wouldn’t have to ‘worry’ about work when I did! I started a company, bought a house, a car, made some investments, set myself up and made sure I had savings," she added.

"I’m 4.5 years into Mum Life and it’s more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe that these beautiful little humans, were made by us and I am their MUM! There is magic in every second of every day and I am rediscovering the beauty of the world, in amongst all the chaos, because of them.

"I have continued to ‘work,’ but only on projects we enjoy and that allow me to have my boys with me full time and I reinvest every cent into them & our family. I couldn’t be happier - my ‘grown up’ dream has come true," she said.

The former Hi-5 star welcomed her third child with Barry in October last year, and announced the happy news via Instagram at the time.

"Samson Andy Hall. Our beautiful baby boy arrived Earth Side 26/10/2021, at 6.18am as a perfect 3.535kg & 51cm bundle," Lauren shared.

Samson was met with plenty of "kisses and cuddles" from his elated family, including a warm welcome from his two older brothers, Miller, 4, and Houston, 2.

"Miller & Houston are besotted with their baby brother and our hearts are just SO full," Lauren revealed.

In another Instagram post, Lauren opened up about the different personalities her boys have, namely her middle son Houston.

"Houston, well - he is definitely his own person. Can not get a kiss, or a hug, or any bit of care out of him really. He likes inflicting pain, breaking rules, taking risks and just F’ing Sh’t up really!"

"He thinks getting in trouble is funny - the ‘hard love approach’ is a game & the ‘gentle approach’ is boring to him. I swear he is teaching me more than I am teaching him right now," she said.

She went on to add that while harnessing big personalities and gently nurturing requires a lot of patience, it makes for "awesome human beings".

The mum-of-three is obviously smitten with her blonde brood, and never misses a chance to share the joys of motherhood with fans.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined I’d be Mum to these 3 incredible little beings. They are constantly inspiring me & teaching me," she wrote.

"We ‘think’ being a Mum is about us! It’s not. It’s about our magical little spirits. How lucky are we?"

