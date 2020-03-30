WATCH: Katie Holmes jokes around with her stylists ahead of photoshoot

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes ’ daughter Suri is fast growing up – and it appears the 13-year-old is ready to start making some big decisions.

For the past few years, Suri has been all but estranged from her actor father. Sources say, however, she is now looking to run off to be with Tom.

According to a source, Tom reached out to Suri in late 2019 after seeing a photo of her looking older, sparking a new eagerness to be in his teen daughter’s life.

“He saw a photo of Suri looking all grown up, and it changed everything,” the insider told In Touch.

The source added: “With Katie single again, and Suri not having a father figure in her life, it’s the perfect opportunity to reach out.”

It is unknown how Katie feels about her estranged ex and beloved daughter reuniting after eight years.

Katie filed for divorce from Tom in 2012 and the Dawson’s Creek actress had been quietly dating actor Jamie Foxx, before they split late last year.

Speaking to InStyle, the 41-year-old actress confessed that parenting her daughter immediately after her 2012 split with Tom was an emotional rollercoaster.