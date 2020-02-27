-
Take a look inside Katie Holmes' stunning home
The photos are beautiful.
Katie Holmes has sold her California mansion for a whopping US$4 million (AUD$6.1 million).
The Los Angeles Times reports that the former Dawson's Creek star and ex-wife of Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise bid farewell to the property which boasts six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
The sprawling property also has a huge pool, a fire pit area, a large grassy area and a lavish sports court.
Katie Holmes has sold her stunning Calabasas mansion.
The stunning property boasts open plan living.
It also has a whopping 6.5 bathrooms.
And stunning views.
The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her daughter Suri, with whom she shares with Cruise.
The black and white photo with her now 13-year-old, shows the mother and daughter giggling as they posed for a selfie.
The Los Angeles Times reports the property sold for USD$4 millon.
The very private property has six bedrooms.
Back in 2019, Katie opened up about raising Suri as a single mother, following her highly-publicised split from Cruise in 2012.
“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” Katie revealed.
“It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together,” Katie continued.
Katie Holmes recently shared a rare photo on Instagram with daughter, Suri Cruise.
She also confessed that she worries about her only child.
“Of course I’m worried,” Katie said. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”
Katie has been raising Suri, now 13, alone since splitting with Tom
Katie shot to fame in 1998 during her role as Joey in Dawson's Creek.