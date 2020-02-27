Katie Holmes has sold her stunning Calabasas mansion. realtor.com

The stunning property boasts open plan living. realtor.com

It also has a whopping 6.5 bathrooms. realtor.com

And stunning views. realtor.com

The 41-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her daughter Suri, with whom she shares with Cruise.

The black and white photo with her now 13-year-old, shows the mother and daughter giggling as they posed for a selfie.

The Los Angeles Times reports the property sold for USD$4 millon. realtor.com

The very private property has six bedrooms. realtor.com

Back in 2019, Katie opened up about raising Suri as a single mother, following her highly-publicised split from Cruise in 2012.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” Katie revealed.

“It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together,” Katie continued.

Katie Holmes recently shared a rare photo on Instagram with daughter, Suri Cruise. Instagram

She also confessed that she worries about her only child.

“Of course I’m worried,” Katie said. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”

Katie has been raising Suri, now 13, alone since splitting with Tom Getty

Katie shot to fame in 1998 during her role as Joey in Dawson's Creek.