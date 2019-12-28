Katie Holmes has shared a rare photo on Instagram with daughter, Suri Cruise. Instagram

Since her split with Tom back in 2012, Katie has been raising Suri, alone, and it is reported that Tom has no contact with his daughter.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” Katie told the publication.

Katie has shared a series of photos over the Christmas period. Instagram

“It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together,” Katie continued.

She also confessed that she worries about her only daughter.

“Of course I’m worried,” Katie said. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”

The actress rose to fame in 1998 during her role as Joey in Dawson's Creek.