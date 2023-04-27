Steve's daughter Bindi is one of many that keeps his spirit alive. Crediting her father as her hero, she often pays tribute to him through her work at the family-run Australia Zoo and, of course, on her Instagram.

Known as ' The Crocodile Hunter ', the late Steve Irwin is considered an Aussie icon. Despite passing in 2006, his legacy continues to live on through his withstanding conservation work and education initiatives.

Rare footage of Steve Irwin has just been released.

In a recently-posted video, Bindi has shared some never-before-seen footage of her father that has our hearts just melting.

Showing off the Bindi's Island ringtail lemurs at Australia Zoo, she introduces the video clip as a moment where her dad "got to experience lemurs in the wild of Madagascar".

The rare footage depicts Steve crouching on a dirt track, "Oh look, let's slide across this way," he passionately gestures to the camera.

Panning across, the camera shows off a group of lemurs that have congregated near Steve.