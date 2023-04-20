Robert shared this cute throwback photo of him and his dad Steve. Instagram

In addition to this lovely caption, Robert shared a throwback photo of Steve driving the ute with a young Robert on his lap as well as a recreation photo of it with a present day Rob behind the wheel.

Fans instantly flooded the comment section to express their delight at Robert’s post.

One fan said, “I love that you drive your dad’s car ❤️,” while another said, “Your dad would be proud of you, Robert 🙏.”

Of course, the ute isn’t the only way Robert is following his father’s footsteps.

Robert also shared a recreation of the throwback photo! Instagram

Just like his old man, Robert is extremely comfortable with all types of creatures including the ‘scarier’ ones like crocodiles, snakes and spiders.

Robert is also dedicated to conservation just like Steve Irwin was. He continues to run Australia Zoo, along with his sister and their mum Terri, to ensure that Steve’s legacy lives on.