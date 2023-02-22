Bindi shared this sweet image in honour of her dad's birthday. Instagram

Fans flooded the comments of both Bindi’s and Robert’s posts; one commented, “The most amazing man ❤️ he’d be so proud of you all,” while another said, “Happy heavenly birthday to your dad. He was one of a kind!”

The official Instagram account for Australia Zoo, which is now run by Terri Irwin with the help of Bindi and Robert, also posted in honour of Steve’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to the original Wildlife Warrior🐊 Countless wildlife, wild places, and people thank you for your message of love 🤎”.

WATCH: Robert Irwin emotional after 19th birthday tribute from Steve

Again, fans inundated the comment section, sharing their own memories of The Crocodile Hunter.

“I love seeing pictures of Steve. When he died it caught me off guard how hard it hit me. I sobbed and cried for days when thinking about him and his sweet little family. I’ve loved seeing his kids grow and continue on in his footsteps. He really would be over the moon proud!! 💓” one fan commented.

Robert shared this picture of him and Steve. Instagram

Another said, “He taught the world to love the unlovable. Or, these animals seemed unloveable… spiders, snakes, crocodiles. Miss his teachings. Happy Heavenly BD.”

Steve Irwin tragically died on September 4, 2006 after a stingray attack. He would’ve turned 61 today.