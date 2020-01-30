The Commando was seen leaving Michelle's home on his motorbike, seen here in October 2019 Instagram

Michelle confirmed the pair, who have been linked since 2013, had split after she was allegedly caught drink driving on Australia Day with her son in the car.

She has since issued a statement to The Daily Telegraph, calling the incident "an error in judgement".

“I would like to express my deep regret for breaking the law, this was a terrible mistake and an error of judgment,” she said in a statement.

“This behaviour is inexcusable, and I am absolutely devastated and embarrassed to find myself in this position. It has been a very difficult time for me the last few weeks dealing with the break-up of my long-term relationship."



"This is by no means an excuse for my behaviour but I feel the emotional turmoil I have been going through has impacted my decision making. I am extremely sorry for my actions.”

Bridges was pulled over by police on New South Head Rd in Sydney’s east at approximately 11.25am yesterday.

She was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station where she allegedly blew a reading of 0.086.

Michelle with her son Axel Bridges Willis. Getty

NSW Police confirmed the TV star's arrest earlier today.

“A 49-year-old woman, driving a Range Rover SUV, was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result,” police said in a statement.

“A 5-year-old passenger was in the car at the time."

The Biggest Loser star shares five-year-old Axel with Willis.

Michelle Bridges and partner, Steve 'Commando' Willis Getty

She will face a Waverley Local Court on February 18 on a mid-range PCA.



Bridges was given a future court attendance notice for mid-range PCA and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on February 18.

Back in August 2019, New Idea obtained exclusive photos of Michelle and Steve's very public meltdown.

The celeb fitness trainers were at a Sydney park with their son when they appeared to exchange terse words.

Back in August 2019, New Idea obtained exclusive photos of Michelle and Steve's very public meltdown. Supplied

At one point Steve seemed to be getting increasingly irate while his partner looked away.

The pair first got together in 2013 after meeting while working together on The Biggest Loser.

Before officially stepping out as a couple, they were both in other relationships, Steve with a woman known only as ‘Froso’, the mother of two of his children, Ella, 11, and Jack, 8, and Michelle with her former business partner and gym owner, Bill Moore.