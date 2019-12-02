Michelle Bridges and her celebrity trainer beau, Steve “Commando” Willis, welcomed their first son, Axel, into the world in December 2015. Instagram

In the first snap, Michelle poses for a selfie, while holding Axel on her shoulders, in front of some playground climbing equipment.

The delightful toddler – who is wearing a blue and white striped shirt and baseball cap - snuggles up to his mum, as they pose for the candid shot.

A follow-up pic shows Axel leaning over his mum’s shoulders to cast a more playful expression for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared two adorable snaps of herself and Axel, during a recent play date at the park, with the accompanying caption: “Park time!!!”. Instagram

Fans were seemingly delighted to see the update pics, with one person writing: “This photo is just beautiful.”

Another person added: “You can tell he is your pure joy.”

A third person simply stated: “Those eyes”, referring to little Axel’s bright blue peepers.

Michelle’s adorable post comes after she recently sparks marriage rumours, after she posted a cryptic Instagram post, which suggested she and Steve had tied the knot.

‘Inevitable…’ Michelle captioned a photo of herself and Steve in what appeared to be wedding attire, along with a love heart, praying hands and pursed lips emojis.

It turned out the black and white snap was actually a throwback photo from an awards ceremony two years ago.