Financial advisor Canna Campbell shares the best ways to cut costs this Christmas. Getty

This Christmas, Canna plans to focus on gratitude rather than material gifts and urges Aussies to do the same.

“This year I’m being very careful with Christmas,” she says. “We want to show our children how to be grateful for the right things. We forget how lucky we are to have a roof over our head and live in a safe country with clean running water and a great education system.”

Canna’s three kids receive a couple of presents to open on Christmas day, but the focus is on gifting experiences. She and her partner Tom follow the same rules.

“We try to invest in memories and give them something they’ll remember,” Canna explains, opting for movie tickets, or surfing lessons.

What are her tips for everyday Aussies this Christmas? When it comes to gifting, Canna says go into it with a plan.

“Make a list of who you need to buy for and set a financial limit,” she says. “Do research and find the best price possible. If someone you have a $30 budget for, but only spend $20, don’t feel obliged to spend the extra $10. Run with that savings.”

You can save money by sticking to a budget and focusing on thoughtful, rather than expensive, gifts. Getty

Canna adds that the best gifts can be free.

“Acts of service are great,” she says. “Things like offering to make a beautiful lasagne when your partner is tired or a token to serve high tea at home. You don’t need to spend a fortune to give a thoughtful gift.”

How to save on…

Gifts:

Invest in memories as gifts, a bushwalk with friends or a picnic at the park.

To cut down on buying multiple gifts, do a secret Santa with extended family.

Make cash back from online shopping with Cash Rewards.

Shop second hand gifts from Salvos, Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree and eBay.

Food:

Consider stocking up on non-perishable items throughout the year.

For Coles weekly specials, the best time to go is Wednesday as the shelves get fully stocked the night before.

Want to save on bread and meat? Heading to your local Woolworths after 4.30pm to get a discount as bread and other fresh produce.

Use the app Frugl to compare supermarket prices and find items, like alcohol, on special.

Sign up for Woolworths Everyday Rewards and bank the discounts.

Decorations:

Reuse the decorations you have or combine them with a few thrifted ones to create a new look.

Save on wrapping paper by reusing gift bags or place them in reusable cloth bags and tie with a nice ribbon.

Send Christmas wishes via email, direct message or social media. Or get the kids to draw Christmas cards and send it by email instead of paying for postage!

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!