It feels like Halloween was has only just been, but it's time to send those Christmas presents before these cut off dates.

Thankfully, all key dates have been announced but they’re closer than you think; so if you haven’t started your Christmas shopping yet, get cracking! (If you need help, check out our Christmas gift guide…)

Domestic Christmas cut off dates

If you're sending presents from NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, TAS, or ACT, you’ll have to ensure they’re mailed by December 18 for regular post. Or by December 21 for express post, otherwise they won’t arrive before Christmas.

If you’re sending presents from WA or NT, you’ll have to make sure they’re mailed by December 15 for regular post. Or by December 20 for express post, otherwise they won’t arrive before Christmas.

RELATED || Celebrate Christmas with some delicious food