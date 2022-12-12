Getty

Make small substitutes:

Dr McMillan explains that the best way to incorporate more nourishing foods into our diets over the festive season is by making small substitutions or adjustments throughout the day rather than ditching treats altogether.

“Instead of skipping breakfast or digging into something sweet for your first meal, whip up some eggs, or if you are finding yourself running between social gatherings with friends and family, opt for a healthy snack such as fruit or nuts to take with you on the go,” she advises.

If you’re heading to a gathering (and at Christmas, there are plenty of them), it can be easy to make a beeline for the snacks.

However, Dr McMillan advises loading your plate up with salad, vegies, and protein-dense foods first to satisfy your appetite – this will make enjoying a portion of pavlova that much easier.

Balance is key:

Dr McMillan reminds us that maintaining energy levels through nutrition shouldn’t be about not allowing yourself to indulge in festive foods – but remembering to still incorporate whole foods like eggs, lean meat, fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and legumes.

“These are the foods which give you a good hit of nutrients to keep you going,” she explains.

“Ensuring you get a well-balanced breakfast before [social events]in the morning means you’re setting yourself up for success.”

So, what’s Dr McMillan’s go-to breakfast? Two eggs with a side of veggies (like mushrooms, tomato or spinach) on some wholegrain toast.

Practice self-compassion:

While all this can be easy in theory, Dr McMillan says we shouldn’t place unrealistic expectations on ourselves over the festive season.

“Remember that it is what happens between New Year and Christmas that really counts for long-term health, not what happens between Christmas and New Year,” she explains.

“Let’s be honest, no-one wants to be sticking to regimented rules around the holidays – it’s about giving yourself a break.”

