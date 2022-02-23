Who will pass the final selection process? Seven

Heading to Sportsbet, SAS viewers have placed their bets on a few key celebs to be passed by chief officer Ant Middleton.

As it stands, retired NRL star Daris Boyd, rugby league and union footballer Millie Boyle, and former Supercars television presenter Riana Crehan hold the top three spots on the betting site. The first two have odds of 1.75 and the third has odds of 2.75.

So far, in the history of SAS Australia, only four celebrities have passed the course.

Nick Cummins, Sabrina Frederick, and Merrick Watts passed the first season. Seven

In season one, former rugby player and Bachelor star Nick Cummins (The Honey Badger), AFLW player Sabrina Frederick, and comedian Merrick Watts all passed selection.

“I feel like I’ve learned a truckload,” Nick said after his victory. “I’ve learned about myself too. Definitely bulletproof for life, for sure!”

Sabrina also mused that she had a lot of “respect” for the SAS recruitment process.

“For them to embrace me as one of their own, I will never be able to explain how much that means to me.”

Chuffed as ever, Merrick called the experience of his “greatest achievements”.

“I did this course to rebuild my own confidence and to show myself my own capabilities but I ended wanting to learn more about the soldiers that sacrifice what they do and how hard it is for them to give over so much of their lives for us.”

The following year, former rugby league player Sam Burgees was the sole celebrity to pass the selection process.

"It was great to achieve the goal. It was a once in a lifetime experience," the former athlete said.

So have SAS viewers got it right? We'll have to keep watching to find out!

