"Dean and Bella cannot find it within themselves to forgive or even comprehend what Willow has done. To them, Willow was like a sister and she has torn their family apart," she told the UK publication.

"Willow decided to leave the Bay in the aftermath because Dean and Bella ostracised her and couldn't find it within themselves to forgive her or even listen to what she has to say."

The Home and Away star added that her character has "always been so loyal when it comes to family."

"It would be nice to see a rekindling of her friendship with Bella and Dean, whether that be over the phone or FaceTime when years have passed. Or perhaps Dean or Bella will go and find her, or perhaps she may return to the Bay?"

In a candid chat with the Daily Telegraph back in November, Sarah explained that the drama she portrays on screen as Willow has acted in a therapeutic way for her.

"I've been through so much while working on the show and jumping into [Willow's] drama was an escape from my real life at times … It's funny that all that drama is a nice solace."

"I've had a lot that's happened to me over the past two years. I've experienced a lot of grief and I've learnt a lot about myself."

She then added: "And you just have to keep on going. Because the world keeps moving, and sometimes the only way through things is to keep picking yourself up off the ground and keep continuing on. Even if it's hard."

On a personal note, Sarah, who is married to her co-star James Stewart, shared a rare and unseen photo from their 2019 wedding.

In the snap, the stunning bride posed with her beloved sister Lauren Roberts captioning it: "Mi Corazón."

