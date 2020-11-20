Home and Away's Sarah Roberts (right) has credited her husband James Stewart (left) for helping her through immense grief in the past 18 months. Getty

"We've been through a lot in our first year of marriage and we are really celebrating that. I'm really proud of how we've come through this year," Sarah told The Daily Telegraph.

"Jimmy has been the best husband. He's so supportive he's such a rock for me. If I need to have a cry he just sits there."

Surprisingly, the drama she portrays on screen has also worked as a kind of therapy for her.

"I've been through so much while working on the show and jumping into [Willow's] drama was an escape from my real life at times … It's funny that all that drama is a nice solace."

"I've had a lot that's happened to me over the past two years. I've experienced a lot of grief and I've learnt a lot about myself."

She then added: "And you just have to keep on going. Because the world keeps moving, and sometimes the only way through things is to keep picking yourself up off the ground and keep continuing on. Even if it's hard."

The Home And Away couple tied the knot in an intimate surprise ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin in July last year.

"I'm going to feel like Cinderella on the day, but not necessarily because of the dress," Sarah told TV WEEK ahead of the big day.

"It could be because of the venue."

Sarah's brother Karl De Abrew died in October 2019. Instagram

Sarah's brother Karl De Abrew walked her down the aisle. Just three months later, he tragically lost his 15-year battle with brain cancer.

"I'm left with a hole in my heart & 34 years of beautiful memories... growing up together as children into adults," Sarah wrote in a heart wrenching Instagram post at the time.

"You fought THE BRAVEST battle Big Squirt to the very end and I promise to always live by your standards; to remember what you taught me, "it's all about the journey, not the destination" & "have no regrets". I love you, I cherish you, I salute you."

