After losing her brother Karl De Abrew (left) to cancer last year, Home and Away star Sarah Roberts (right) is raising money and awareness for brain cancer. Instagram

She continued: “My brother of course defied the odds (he always spoke to his tumour like the rapper Ice Cube, telling it, “you picked the wrong ***** to f$&? wit!”) and squeezed another five years out of his life! He would’ve been 46 next Sunday October 4.”

Revealing her goal was to raise $1000, Sarah shared the donation link (find it here) and vowed to share updates from her fundraising page.

Karl, who passed away in October last year, would have been 46 next week. Instagram

In April, Sarah marked the six-month anniversary of Karl’s death by reflecting on the happy memories she shared with him and expressed how much she missed her brother.

"I miss your laugh, your voice, your quick witted quirky sense of humour & 'bro jokes', our never ending photo shoots in front of these silly poles..." Sarah penned.

"I even miss you waking me up at 6am to go to the gym... 'move it or lose it soldier!' || 6 months of missing you today. Love you forever Big Squirt."

Sarah pictured taking part in WalkforBrainCancer. Instagram

Karl succumbed to a 15-year battle with brain cancer, just months after attending Sarah's wedding to her Home and Away co-star James Stewart.

In October last year, Sarah took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking loss.

"Three months ago today he walked me down the aisle & now he is walking with the angels," Sarah wrote.

"I'm left with a hole in my heart & 34 years of beautiful memories... growing up together as children into adults."

Karl walked Sarah down the aisle at her wedding to James Stewart in July last year. Instagram

She continued: "You fought THE BRAVEST battle Big Squirt to the very end and I promise to always live by your standards; to remember what you taught me, 'it's all about the journey, not the destination' & 'have no regrets'.

"I love you, I cherish you, I salute you. You can rest now, we know you're dancing up there in the heavens, always watching down on us. Forever all my love, Medium Squirt x".

Karl, who was based in Dublin, had walked Sarah down the aisle at her wedding to James in July, 2019 which was held in Ireland so Karl was able to attend.