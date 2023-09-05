Sarah paid tribute to her late friend with this throwback snap Instagram/Getty

The emotional tribute comes mere days after the Duchess reflected upon her friendship with the "People's Princess" on her popular podcast Tea Talks with The Duchess and Sarah.

"Diana and I, we definitely talked incessantly about charity. We loved to give. So she was very similar to me. She never understood how brilliant she was really, and together we both didn't and I used to hug her and she wouldn't understand," Sarah sadly reflected.

"And her mother and my mother were at school together, and they were best friends. And Diana was my fourth cousin. You know, it's just extraordinary that we were brought together."

Over the years, Diana and Sarah had a tumultuous relationship Getty

After the future Princess of Wales married into the royal family in 1981, she introduced her childhood friend Sarah Ferguson to his younger brother, Prince Andrew - the couple going on to tie the knot in 1986.

Over the years, the woman had a "complex" yet "loving relationship as their relationship grew from best friends to family, to rivals and everything in between.

"We loved each other with all our hearts," Sarah said on her podcast Getty

"We loved each other with all our hearts and she made me laugh more than any other single person I've ever met in my life," Sarah also shared on her podcast.

"Diana was just a tinkling laughter down the corridors and there was nobody like her in the world because she had that ability to give her entire heart because she didn't give her entire heart to herself. It's been written about many times. And I have decided at 63, to perhaps start understanding what that means."

Fun fact: These royal in laws were actually fourth cousins! Getty

The romance author then made the shocking admission that after marrying into the royal family, she made sure to "copy" her new sister-in-law in everything she did.

"I remember when I first became a princess with Duch [Diana's nickname], and I watched her work a room, and I just copied her. I mirrored her, how she did it because she was incredible."

"She just immediately went in with her heart. Full heart, full energy, and she left everything outside the door."

Diana died before she and Sarah could reconcile Getty

Sadly, at the time of her death in 1997, Sarah and Diana were not on speaking terms.

It is believed that Diana was unhappy with how she was portrayed in Sarah's biography, which was released in November 1996.

Nine months later, the Princess of Wales died in a car crash whilst being pursued by paparazzi.

"We were like siblings...we rowed. And the saddest thing, at the end, we hadn't spoken for a year," Sarah sadly relented in a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I tried, wrote letters, thinking whatever happened didn't matter, let's sort it out," she continued.

"And I knew she'd come back. In fact, the day before she died she rang a friend of mine and said, 'Where's that Red? I want to talk to her."