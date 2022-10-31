Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York has shared with fans that her next book will be “sexed up” and feature scenes that make Fifty Shades of Grey pale in comparison. Getty

Regular Mills and Boon readers were left disappointed by the distinct lack of “sexy shenanigans” in Her Heart for a Compass, but Ferguson has teased that the sequel, A Most Intriguing Lady, will feature scenes of pleasure both above and below the waistline.

“I decided I would remove bodice ripping from book number one. But I’m now on book number two with Marguerite…and I have got a real bodice ripping coming for you,” the duchess told Town and Country magazine.

“This is going to make Fifty Shades of Grey just a walk in the park”.

According to Ferguson, the lack of sexually explicit scenes in Her Heart for a Compass was “in deference to historical sexual mores,” which ironically is not usually a reason that stops Mills & Boon writers from writing about sex.

Originally slated for release in February 2022, her second “erotically charged” fiction novel has been delayed by a full year until February 2023.

And in what may come as a surprise to many, Ferguson has taken an active role in the writing of her new book series.

“Right from the start it was clear that she wasn’t going to be sitting in the back seat on this,” co-author Marguerite Kaye said.

“She [Sarah Ferguson] had a clear vision for what the story was that she wanted to tell, and she wanted to be involved in every stage of the process.”

It remains unclear at this time if the royal family approves of Fergusons' ongoing working relationship with the Mills and Boon publishing house and the sexually explicit scenes that Ferguson is co-writing.