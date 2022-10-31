Sarah, Duchess of York has found herself in the headlines once more after reports surfaced that the former wife of Prince Andrew made “repeated contact” with producers of hit Netflix drama The Crown to offer an “in view” of how her character should be portrayed.

Dubbed “Fergie” by the press, the controversial former royal contacted Left Bank Pictures, a British film and television company that produces The Crown exclusively for Netflix, to seek a partnership on a potential TV adaption of her Victorian romance novel Her Heart for a Compass.

