Even Catherine, the Princess of Wales style draws influence from her mother-in-law including Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings, her sapphire engagement ring to their taste in clothing.

However, no one can quite match the mark Diana made in fashion history.

Continue scrolling to see all of Princess Diana’s most iconic fashion moments.

Getty

The revenge dress

When Princess Diana stepped out in 1994 for the Vanity Fair event wearing the little black Christina Stambolian dress, it was immediately labelled the 'revenge dress.'

That very evening, her then-husband Charles made the adultery confession on television. But it wasn't him that gained everyone's attention, it was Diana, the People's Princess.

Getty

Emerald choker

While Diana donned the emerald choker on numerous occasions, but during a gala dinner in Melbourne, Australia in 1985 she wore the necklace as a headband for the first time. She paired the statement jewellery with a teal gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The piece, worth around $20 million, was gifted to Diana by the Queen.

Getty

The Cannes Film Festival

At 26-years-old, Diana strutted into the Cannes film festival in an icy powder-blue tulle gown featuring a scarf which she tied behind her to flow like a train.

Diana worked on the piece with Catherine Walker, inspired by Grace Kelly's character in To Catch A Thief.

Getty

James Bond Premiere

In July 1985, the Princess arrived at the London premiere of the James Bond film 'A View To A Kill' wearing a gold reflective evening gown designed by Bruce Oldfield.

Getty

Black and White

While Diana is mostly pictured wearing colourful gowns and outfits, its rare to see the Princess in a black and white suit. But oh my does she look stunning.

In November 1987, Diana arrived at a reception at the city hall in Munich wearing a checked suit by Alistair Blair.

Getty

Jewels, jewels, jewels!

Diana's beautiful jewellery were certainly on display during a state reception in Brisbane, Australia in 1983.

The Princess wore the Spencer Family Tiara with sapphire and diamond jewels which were a gift from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.