Sarah Ferguson (pictured) is known for her quirky outlook and eye-catching presence.

In her regular YouTube series, Sarah reads various children's books with the addition of props and costumes to help tell the story.

It was started as a way to entertain kids during the COVID-19 lockdown, and has remained quite the source of entertainment for many.

In her latest update from the set, Fergie shared a behind the scenes video on Instagram, where she sat at her usual reading table.

The Duchess of York recently became a grandmother after her daughter Princess Eugenie (right) gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month.

This time, it was set up with multiple children's books, and interestingly one of the books was titled Arthur Fantastic, which coincidentally is one of the top names the couple are rumoured to be considering.

According to the bookies favourites, Arthur is a top pick for the royal baby's first name... Coincidence Sarah?

Among other favourites are James, Frederick, Edward and Albert.

Though we won't have an official name announcement until the Palace releases a statement, Eugenie's low key movements following her newborn's birth have been increasingly similar to that of Meghan Markle's, who also chose to wait several days before announcing her son's name and having her photograph taken after giving birth.

Eugenie is also one of the only royals active on Instagram, and is likely to also follow the Sussexes' suit by announcing more updates about her royal baby on the platform.

As for Sarah, there's no denying her excitement in becoming a grandmother.

Last week, she used her YouTube channel to share her joy, introducing the day's story by telling the camera: "Mums and dads, aunts and uncles...," then giving the camera a knowing glance and adding, "Granny and grandpa!"

