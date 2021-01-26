Fergie thinks Eugenie will be a "great mother". Getty

"Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children, and I know Eugenie will be the same with hers,” Fergie told the publication.

"She is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother. She is a very strong and determined person, always looking for the truth in all she does."

Fergie went on to explain her new book is dedicated to her soon-to-be-grandchild as she wants to "create a library" for the bub and is looking forward to the pair of them having "story time".

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting back in September last year.

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting in September last year. Getty

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” read an official statement.

At the time, royal author Phil Dampier explained how the news was bound to spread joy among the royals, particularly after what he describe as "a rotten year" for them.

"It's been a rotten year for Eugenie what with the Epstein scandal engulfing her father Prince Andrew so this is the best tonic for the whole family."

Since then there have been reports that Eugenie and Jack plan to pack their bags and move down under. Without Fergie.

Sarah married Prince Andrew (Eugenie's father) in 1986 before the pair reportedly separated ten years later. Getty

Earlier in the month, sources exclusively told New Idea that Eugenie and Jack are ready to move to Australia, all on the Queen's orders.

“With the Cambridges already run ragged trying to represent their generation on their own, while raising a future king, the Queen is concerned they don’t have enough young ones to tour the Commonwealth as things eventually open up – albeit with restrictions.”

“She’s had a brainwave to have Eugenie and Jack move for part of the year to Australia, and wants to pull some strings to get them an ambassadorial role in the country."

Let's hope the soon-to-be parents still make plenty of trips across the pond so grandmother Fergie can have some cherished time with the bub.