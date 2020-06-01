Sarah Ferguson has hinted at just how excited she is about welcoming grandchildren into her life, through a series of photos. Instagram

In an appearance on The One Show, Fergie spoke about being a grandparent. She said: “[The girls] are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child; I haven’t grown up.”

Fergie’s candid confession comes after she recently delighted fans by revealing she’d teamed up with Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer, Elizabeth Emanuel.

Taking to Instagram last week, the 60-year-old confirmed the designer would be joining her to read a children's book on her YouTube channel Storytime with Fergie and Friends.

The Duchess of York, 60, shared several images of herself reading children’s books in the garden for her new YouTube series Storytime with Fergie and Friends. Instagram/YouTube

“Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be telling the story Old Barn Owl and my guest friend is Elizabeth Emanuel,” Fergie wrote at the time.

Elizabeth, who created Diana’s wedding gown in 1981, later revealed on YouTube she would be reading one of her own stories, The Cat in the Box, which was based on her own kitty.

After reading her chosen book, Sarah introduced Elizabeth as her special guest, saying: “Elizabeth oh my goodness, oh how kind of you to do this.

“Isn’t it amazing after all these years through children we’re united. And thank you for doing this incredible reading, I send lots and lots of love,” she gushed.

