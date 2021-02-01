Sarah Ferguson (pictured), has declared she wants to be called “Duchy” instead of grandma or nanny. Getty

She also cannot wait to spoil the first York grandchild, who will also be the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

“The great thing about grandmothers is you get to spoil [the kids] rotten and enjoy all the fun and mischief of childhood, but it’s not you who’s in charge,” says Fergie.

Eugenie and Jack announced they were expecting back in September last year.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” read an official statement.

At the time, royal author Phil Dampier explained how the news was bound to spread joy among the royals, particularly after what he describe as "a rotten year" for them.

"It's been a rotten year for Eugenie what with the Epstein scandal engulfing her father Prince Andrew so this is the best tonic for the whole family."

Since then there have been reports that Eugenie and Jack plan to pack their bags and move Down Under – all on the Queen's orders.

“With the Cambridges already run ragged trying to represent their generation on their own, while raising a future king, the Queen is concerned they don’t have enough young ones to tour the Commonwealth as things eventually open up – albeit with restrictions.

“She’s had a brainwave to have Eugenie and Jack move for part of the year to Australia, and wants to pull some strings to get them an ambassadorial role in the country," sources claim.

