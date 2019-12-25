Getty

Fergie then went on to quote famous author Rudyard Kipling.

"And it's like Rudyard Kipling wrote, if you can keep your head when all men doubt you... And my girls are amazing."

There's no doubt it has been a difficult time for the princesses, as they continue to cope with backlash surrounding to their father's alleged involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – not to mention a disastrous interview Prince Andrew did with the BBC.

During the interview, Andrew denied that he had slept with Virginia Roberts – a woman who claims she was trafficked by Epstein – and refused to express remorse over their friendship.

Princess Beatrice, in particular, has been so affected by her father's involvement in the scandal that she's believed to have cancelled her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“Beatrice and Edoardo had a long talk and determined it would be best if they cancelled the wedding,” a source told US OK! magazine.

“What was supposed to be a magical time in Beatrice’s life has turned into a nightmare – and it’s her father’s fault,” they added.

According to the insider, Andrew allegedly "knows he’s the reason why her wedding fell apart".

“Beatrice told her dad she was upset about his recent BBC interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein,” the source says.

While OK! says that Andrew apologised for allegedly ruining his daughter’s big day, Beatrice was reportedly still very upset with her father.

“The palace is in turmoil over this latest disaster,” the insider told the publication.

For her part, Virginia has made it clear that she harbours no ill-will towards Bea and Eugenie, though they both reportedly believe in their father's innocence.

Virginia accused the Queen's second eldest son of having sex with her on three different occasions from when she was just 17, after she was pimped out by his good friend Jeffrey Epstein.