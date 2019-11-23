Prince Andrew made several statements about his time with Jeffery Epstein during his interview with BBC Newsnight. Getty / BBC

The party - which was organised by New York party planner Peggy Siegal - was attended by Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi, Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos (President Bill Clinton's former White House communications director), Chelsea Handler and Charlie Rose.

Both Allen, a film director, and Rose, a TV news host, have been accused of sexual misconduct in cases unrelated to Epstein. Another attendee was Eva Andersson-Dubin, wife of financier Glenn Dubin - who has also been accused of having sex with Epstein's victims but strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Previously, comedian Handler told The New York Times "it was just one of those strange nights," adding that Siegal hadn't made the identity of the host clear.

"The invitation was positioned as, 'Do you want to have dinner with Prince Andrew?" Handler added.

Both Woody Allen and Charlie Rose attended the dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein's home in December, 2010. Getty

When asked by Newsnight interviewer Emily Maitlis about the party, Andrew said: "No, I didn't go. Oh, in 2010, there certainly wasn't a party to celebrate his release in December because it was a small dinner party, there were only eight or ten of us I think at the dinner. If there was a party, then I'd know nothing about that."

"You were invited to that dinner as a guest of honour," Maitland pointed out, to which he replied: "Well I was there so there was a dinner, I don't think it was quite as you might put it but yeah, OK I was there for... I was there at a dinner, yeah."

However, the Prince downplayed his contact with Epstein over the course of his stay, saying: "Actually the truth of it is that I actually only saw him for about, what the dinner party, the walk in the park and probably passing in the passage."

Prince Andrew discussed the party at Jeffrey Epstein's home in his interview with Newsnight. BBC

On Sunday, December 5, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein had their famous walk around Central Park. The security guards kept their distance to allow the men privacy to speak. By 2:15 pm, the men returned to Epstein's home and according to Andrew, ended their friendship.

According to the Daily Mail, Epstein emerged from the front door with a woman that appeared to be in her twenties later that evening. The next morning, another young woman in her 20s' was seen leaving the mansion, while a younger man, accompanied by a security guard entered the home.

Later that day, another unidentified woman in 20s' left the mansion, followed by a blonde woman in her 30s and another tall woman with long dark hair. In the afternoon, Epstein and his confidante, Susan Hamblin exited the building. Sarah Kellen, who has also been accused of recruiting young girls for him also exited the home.

Less than an hour after this occurred, Prince Andrew was seen waving to Katherine Keating, daughter of former Prime Minister Paul Keating as she left the home. The royal then peered around the door before disappearing inside.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman announces charges against Jeffery Epstein on July 8, 2019. Getty

In his interview with BBC Newsnight, the Duke of York claimed he "never saw" anything suspicious in Epstein's home, likening it to to a "railway station" on account of the sheer volume of visitors. He also admitted it was a mistake to visit the paedophile's home 17 months after he was released from jail for child sex offences.

However, Met Chief Supt Dai Davies, a former head of Scotland Yard's royalty protection squad, told The Daily Mail that agents investigating the case must now take statements from the protection officers.