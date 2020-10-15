Sunrise host Samantha Armytage (pictured) doesn't believe Australian workers earning $180,000 are rich. Channel Seven

This was a stance Sam appeared to agree with as she introduce a debate segment about the issue on Sunrise.

“I guess it depends where you live in Australia as to whether or not you're wealthy on $180,000,” Samantha said.

“In Sydney, probably not.”

The breakfast TV personality is estimated to make $500,000 per year. Getty

It is likely many Australians would disagree with the highly paid TV personality, who as well as her large salary has also recently sold her Sydney home for $3.2million and her Southern Highlands cottage for $3.1 million.

In contrast, the average salary for Australians is under $90,000 while the medium is reportedly around $60,000 – just a fraction of the $180,000 salary that Sam believes doesn’t make someone “rich”.

Meanwhile, Australia’s current minimum wage is $19.84 an hour or $753.80 a week.

Australian workers lucky enough to be earning $180,000 or more are estimated to find themselves in the top four percent of income brackets.

Samantha recently became engaged to businessman Richard Lavender (left). Instagram

Enraged fans took to social media to slam Samantha and PM Morrison’s comments, with one Twitter user describing the Sunrise host as “out of touch”.

In June this year, Samantha announced her engagement to equestrian businessman Richard Lavender.

Appearing on Sunrise for the first time after the news broke, Sam shared all the details of the proposal live on-air.

The journalist explained the proposal was a very thoughtful albeit understated affair on her Southern Highlands property in NSW.

"We just had a little bonfire on the weekend in the paddock, it was all very low-key. Like Rich and I, very low-key," she said.