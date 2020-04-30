The 43-year-old has revealed to fans that she has put on weight during the coronavirus lockdown. Instagram

“I rang the girls in the WW office the other day and told them and they said, ‘Sam, please share that with everybody because it is happening to the best of us’,” she told fans.

“Just hang in there, I am not going to torture myself with this. I am just going to wrangle it back and get back on track. I just wanted to let you all know that it is okay, keep going.”

Fans were quick to show their support for the TV star, with one saying “we are all human”, while another urged her to not "feel guilty"

The Sunrise presenter recently dropped 10kg after becoming Weight Watchers ambassador. Getty

The candid confession comes after Sam returned to the breakfast TV show after a five-week hiatus.

The blonde was absent from our TV screen as a precautionary measure while she recovers from a chest infection.

Despite whispers she may have been battling coronavirus, Sam quashed rumours when she revealed she was trying to overcome a respiratory illness following the summer bushfires.

Sam Armytage. Instgarm

In a message posted to her Instagram Story at the time, she announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam wrote at the time.

The TV presenter went on to say that she didn’t have coronavirus but given the COVID-19 situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.

Sam and her dog, Banjo. Instagram

“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she wrote.