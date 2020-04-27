Samantha Armytage has revealed that she’s enlisted new publicity representation, after returning to Sunrise following her recent bout of respiratory illness. Getty

“[I’m] looking forward to working with Nick as he’s a very good operator. Good times ahead!” she added.

Nick famously represented Lisa Wilkinson, when she walked from Nine’s Today show after the network allegedly refused to match her salary to her then co-host.

Sam’s announcement comes after she recently returned to the Sunrise set after taking a few weeks off as a precautionary measure while she recovered from a chest infection.

Despite coronavirus whispers, Sam quashed rumours about being infected when she revealed she was trying to overcome a respiratory illness exacerbated by the January bushfires.

In a message posted to her Instagram Story, the TV host announced she was taking a few weeks off work as a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hi all... I'm taking a few weeks off work as I've had a respiratory infection (for three months) since the bushfires and it just won't heal,” Sam wrote at the time.

The TV presenter went on to say that she didn’t have coronavirus but given the COVID-19 situation she felt as though it was best to stay at home and recoup.

“I don't have coronavirus, but I'm worried I'll get it if I don't get better. Thought it was a good time to lie low,” she wrote.

Sam then urged fans to take additional precautions during the pandemic, writing: “Please everyone be careful and take care of each other.”