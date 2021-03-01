Sam Armytage has confessed she had her doubts if she'd ever make it down the aisle. Instagram

Speaking to Stellar, Sam revealed that, prior to tying the knot, she was questioning her and Richard's romantic fate.

"There were probably times when I thought, 'Am I ever going to say the word 'husband?'" Sam told the publication.

Luckily, the host needn't have worried because they eventually said their vows and remain as loved-up as ever. However, in the same interview, the presenter also revealed she is not too keen on taking the name "Lavender" publicly.

"Privately, we're the Lavenders," Sam explained. "I hadn't thought too much about being Mrs Lavender, but it's a lovely feeling. I have a real sense of peace and security."

The Sunrise host has previously opened about the wedding hiccups that occurred in the lead-up to the marriage.

Speaking to KIIS FM's Kyle & Jackie O show back in January, Sam opened up how she was almost without a wedding dress for her big day.

"I ordered my dress online and it didn't turn up and then I had to race to Bondi Junction to David Jones to try and rebuy the dress and there were none left and I was in tears. To anyone who saw me in tears that day running the length of Bondi, I apologise. I looked like a madwoman."

The newlyweds originally met at a party where sparks well and truly flew.

Speaking to Who back in 2019, Sam revealed she was immediately enthralled by Richard's eyes, claiming “there was a[n] [immediate] connection."

And it wasn't just Sam who was struck by the former farmer's charm, the 60-year-old also confessed in the same interview that Sam "had a sparkle in her eye."

