Sunrise's Sam Mac has shared quite the cheeky impression of a Married At First Sight contestant, prompting one bride in particular to issue the weatherman with a stark warning.

Heading to his Instagram account yesterday, Sunrise weatherman Sam Mac shared a video of himself with a filter which... let's just say it enlarged certain aspects of his face.

Through his now huge lips, the presenter said to camera "Hey guys, I can finally reveal that I was contacted by the producers of Married At First Sight and I've agreed to do it. I guess I'm just sick of superficial people and superficial relationships and if anyone can find me love, it's the experts, yeah?

"So I guess there's really only one thing left to say and that is..."

At this point, Sam started to sing the lyrics to Sixpence None The Richer's Kiss Me.

"Kiss me, out of the bearded barley.."

As the weatherman, and his huge lips, began to perform "Kiss me, out of the bearded barley...", he held up a card that read "Stay". No "leave" scribbled and then crossed our in the corner. Just "stay". Bryce, take notes.