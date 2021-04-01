To caption his cheeky video, Sam wrote "I place my complete faith in th experts & their 100% success rate 💍 #MACFS"
Sam's parody garnered quite the reaction from his followers. His comments section was soon inundated with laughing emojis, as well as users claiming that his filtered face reminded them of certain MAFS contestants.
And among the sea of comments was a reaction from one actual MAFS bride who, after watching the video, issued a stark warning to the weatherman.
Former bride Jaimie Gardner, who recently left the experiment after having literally nothing in common with controversial groom Chris Jensen, wrote underneath Sam's video, "Haha don’t trust it like I did @sammacinsta 😂😢💔".
While the brand manager was pegged as "high standards" throughout her time on MAFS, a source has since revealed on the So Dramatic! podcast that there is much more to the story, claiming that the FIFO driller had even screamed at Jaimie so loudly that some of their fellow MAFS contestants could hear him through the walls.
Suffice to say, the contestants left the experiment quickly and separately. But Jaimie's comment shows she is clearly up to laugh about her unsuccessful on-screen marriage.
As for Sam, his commitment to the MAFS impersonation continued well into this morning.
Earlier today, the presenter posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail story which had a picture of Sunrise Sam next to MAFS' Samantha Harvey.
The weatherman wanted to clear things up for any of his confused followers, writing "I’m on the left 💋". Thanks for the clarification, Sam.
We’re unpacking all the relationship, sex and dating woes of this season’s Married At First Sight stars in our juicy new podcast, Love In Reality. Listen, like and subscribe below!