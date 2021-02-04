It all started with an Instagram DM. Instagram

Indeed, Samantha's "sometimes" comment struck a bad chord with weatherman Sam Mac, who also took to his Insta story to respond to the 44-year-old's confession.

Filming himself at the gym, Sam spoke directly to the concerned viewer who wrote in to the Sunrise host.

"Danielle, perhaps your question should have been to me, asking if I dislike Sam Armytage. 'Cause the answer is yes. I know this is going to sound petty but I can't be friends with someone who has more Insta followers than me.

"Maybe I've overreacted but that's why I refused to go to her wedding... I mean, it was during COVID and I wasn't invited."

Not long after the stars engaged in this online tit-for-tat, the Daily Mail broke a story where they claimed Samantha "hated" Sam.

Kochie reacted to the Samantha vs. Sam feud live on air this morning. Channel Seven

The amused weatherman took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on the sensational article.

"I don't know how they're going to top that in terms of a fake news headline, they're going to have to suggest that I'm a qualified meteorologist," he joked.

Sam also clarified his "petty" comments about Samantha, explaining, "In case anyone is confused, Sam and I are genuinely great friends. It's all a bit of fun."

But that didn't stop the pair's fellow Sunrise stars from reacting to the saga on this morning's episode.

Natalie Barr shook her head when Sam Mac asked if any of the cast liked him. Channel Seven

When introducing weatherman Sam to read his update, Sam Armytage laid the love on thick to try and counter the feud rumours.

"Here is our darling, wonderful, handsome weatherman who we adore with all of our hearts," Samantha preened as the camera cut to Sam for the weather.

"I can feel the authenticity," Sam replied, before adding more fuel to the fake-feud fire. "It is the year of cancel culture so I'd prefer if Kochie could throw to me from now on."

Co-host David Koch, or "Kochie", however, was on Samantha's side when it came to the fake feud, telling the weatherman, "I don't like you either."

Throwing his hands up in the air, weatherman Sam lamented, "Does anyone on this show like me?"

The camera then cut to presenter Natalie Barr who simply shook her head.